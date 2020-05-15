Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Columbiana County reports 399 total COVID-19 cases, one new death

Coronavirus

The new victim was an 80-year-old man from a long-term care facility

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus, COVID-19 from Corporate

.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Public Health District is reporting a total of 399 COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths is 44, including 22 from long-term care facilities and nine from the Elkton federal prison.

The new victim was an 80-year-old man from a long-term care facility. He had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

Health officials in Columbiana County announced that they are going to start releasing coronavirus case totals once a week, unless there is a death. Those cases will be released daily.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com