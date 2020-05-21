Columbiana County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Public Health District is reporting two new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county is 51, including 27 from long-term care facilities and nine from the Elkton federal prison.
|Date of death
|Age
|Gender
|LTHC
|COVID-19
|Underlying health conditions
|5/14/20
|94
|Female
|Yes
|Probable
|Yes
|5/15/20
|82
|Female
|Yes
|Probable
|Yes
Health officials in Columbiana County release coronavirus case totals once a week. Reported deaths are released daily.
According to data released Wednesday by the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 457 cases and 127 hospitalizations in the county.