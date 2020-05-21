Breaking News
Columbiana County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county is 51

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Public Health District is reporting two new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county is 51, including 27 from long-term care facilities and nine from the Elkton federal prison.

Date of deathAgeGenderLTHCCOVID-19Underlying health conditions
5/14/2094FemaleYesProbableYes
5/15/2082FemaleYesProbableYes

Health officials in Columbiana County release coronavirus case totals once a week. Reported deaths are released daily.

According to data released Wednesday by the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 457 cases and 127 hospitalizations in the county.

