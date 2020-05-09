Columbiana County reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

There were 317 total cases of COVID-19 and 35 total deaths, according to the county health department

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 in the county and two new deaths since Friday, when four new cases were reported.

The victims were an 85-year-old woman from a long-term care facility and a 56-year-old Elkton inmate, which the county added to its report. The ninth death at the prison was reported Friday by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

According to the health department, both victims had underlying health conditions.

In all, Columbiana County reported 317 COVID-19 cases, including 33 from long-term care facilities.

There were 35 total deaths, including 15 from long-term care facilities and nine from the Elkton federal prison.

The total numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county may actually be higher. The Columbiana County Health District does not include rapid test results that are being completed at the federal prison, which is reporting 93 positive inmate cases and 12 positive staff cases.

Columbiana County’s data is drawn from the Ohio Disease Reporting System daily at 8 a.m. and may not be reflected in the totals released by the Ohio Department of Health and Federal Bureau of Prisons later on Saturday.