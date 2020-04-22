Columbiana County reports 194 coronavirus cases, 16 related deaths

The victims who died include four from long-term care facilities and six from the Elkton federal prison

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

To date, there have been 12 men and four women who have died after contracting the coronavirus. Their ages range from 43 to 87 years old, according to the health district.

According to the health district, all of the victims were reported to have underlying health conditions.

In all, 194 positive cases have been reported in the county, including 18 cases from long-term care facilities and 62 cases in the Elkton federal prison.

The 16 total deaths include four victims from long-term care facilities and six from the federal prison.

In addition, the Columbiana County Health District is looking into one probable coronavirus case and one death, possibly related to COVID-19.

The numbers released by the county health district may not be reflected in the totals released by the Ohio Department of Health or the Federal Bureau of Prisons later in the afternoon.