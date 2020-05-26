Breaking News
Columbiana County reports 174 additional COVID-19 cases among Elkton prisoners

The health department also reported one new coronavirus-related death

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the county total to 660.

Of those new cases, 174 were inmates at the Elkton prison.

The large increase in cases in Columbiana County is reflective of the continued testing at the federal prison, where 310 inmates have tested positive.

The health department also reported one new coronavirus-related death. The victim was an 87-year-old male with underlying health conditions.

There have been 52 COVID-19 deaths reported in Columbiana County. Nine deaths were inmates at the federal prison and 27 deaths were residents in long-term health care facilities.

