Columbiana County reports 11 new coronavirus cases

The ages of the cases range from 21 to 86 years old

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County Health District reported 11 more cases of coronavirus since Tuesday, bringing the total number to 71 positive cases, including five deaths.

More: Latest coronavirus stories

The ages of the cases range from 21 to 86 years old.

The cases include those in East Liverpool, Salem and at the federal prison.

According to Public Information Officer Laura Fauss, the numbers may not be reflected in what is released Wednesday afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health.

Credit: Columbiana County Health District