Columbiana County reports 1 new death attributed to COVID-19

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County health officials reported one new death attributed to COVID-19 on Monday.

The person who died was a 61-year-old man with underlying health conditions. The victim was a resident of a long-term care facility, officials said.

There have been 56 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the county. Nine of those deaths were in the Elkton prison and 30 were residents in long-term care facilities.

To date, the county has recorded a total of 922 COVID-19 cases with 528 of those from the federal prison and 75 from long-term care facilities.