Columbiana County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 1 new case

There have been 60 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Columbiana County

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported one new death attributed to COVID-19 since Monday’s report.

The most recent death was a 63-year-old man with underlying health conditions. According to the health district, he was a resident of a long-term care facility.

There have been 60 reported deaths in Columbiana County. Of those deaths, nune were inmates at the federal prison and 33 were residents in long-term care facilities.

Of those deaths, 33 were men and 27 were women, ages ranging from 43 to 96 years old.

To date, there have been 1,218 positive COVID-19 cases in the county.