Columbiana County reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 1 new case

Coronavirus

There have been 60 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Columbiana County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
COVID, Coronavirus, Lab Testing, Research

Credit: wera Rodsawang/Moment/Getty Images

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported one new death attributed to COVID-19 since Monday’s report.

The most recent death was a 63-year-old man with underlying health conditions. According to the health district, he was a resident of a long-term care facility.

There have been 60 reported deaths in Columbiana County. Of those deaths, nune were inmates at the federal prison and 33 were residents in long-term care facilities.

Of those deaths, 33 were men and 27 were women, ages ranging from 43 to 96 years old.

To date, there have been 1,218 positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award