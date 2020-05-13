Columbiana County reports 1 new coronavirus-related death

This report brings the total number of deaths to 41

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District is reporting one new coronavirus-related death Wednesday.

Of the total number of deaths, 19 were residents of long-term care facilities and nine were inmates of the Elkton federal prison.

The new death was of a 82-year-old woman who was a resident of a long-term care facility and had underlying health conditions.

On Monday, the health department said they will no longer release daily updates on COVID-19 cases in the county.

Rather, they will provide weekly case information on Fridays and ask the public to refer to daily numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health.

According to numbers released by the Ohio Department of Health on Monday, there were 343 cases of COVID-19 and 120 hospitalizations in Columbiana County.

Columbiana County’s data is drawn from the Ohio Disease Reporting System daily at 8 a.m. and may not be reflected in the totals released by the Ohio Department of Health and Federal Bureau of Prisons later.