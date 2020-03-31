Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 153 active closings. Click for more details.

Columbiana County reports 1 more coronavirus case on Tuesday

Coronavirus

The new total is 14 positive cases, including two deaths

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus, COVID-19 from Corporate

.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District is reporting one additional case of COVID-19 in the county since Monday.

The new total is 14 positive cases, including two deaths.

Demographic information on the cases is not yet available.

Public Information Officer Laura Fauss said the new total may not be reflected in the totals released by the Ohio Department of Health at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health posts its recorded cases, including county-by-county numbers, at https://coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com