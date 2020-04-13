Columbiana County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

These numbers represent cases out of East Liverpool City, Salem City and at the federal prison

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported ten new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 115 on Monday.

No new coronavirus deaths were reported in Columbiana County. The county total remains at six deaths.

These numbers represent cases out of East Liverpool City, Salem City and at the federal prison.

The county numbers may not be reflected in the Ohio Department of Health‘s latest numbers, which will be updated at 2 p.m.