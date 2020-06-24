Columbiana County releases zip-code level COVID-19 data

The list includes cases reported in the community and in long-term care facilities

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District released its COVID-19 cases that were reported based on zip code.

The data released Wednesday includes the county’s positive COVID-19 cases based on the person’s zip code, age, date of symptom onset (listed as event date) and if the resident was a medical professional (listed as HCW).

The lists, which can be found below, divide the cases between cases in the community and those within long-term care facilities, including at the federal prison: