Columbiana County releases zip-code level COVID-19 data

The list includes cases reported in the community and in long-term care facilities

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District released its COVID-19 cases that were reported based on zip code.

The data released Wednesday includes the county’s positive COVID-19 cases based on the person’s zip code, age, date of symptom onset (listed as event date) and if the resident was a medical professional (listed as HCW).

The lists, which can be found below, divide the cases between cases in the community and those within long-term care facilities, including at the federal prison:

Read: Columbiana County’s zip code data in the communityDownload
Read: Columbiana County’s zip code data in long-term care facilitiesDownload

