Columbiana County records jump in COVID-19 cases, related deaths

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District is now including positive COVID-19 cases from the Elkton federal prison in Lisbon along with its daily updates.

Wednesday, the health district reported 122 positive coronavirus cases — seven from long-term care facilities and 60 from the prison.

The county is also reporting 11 deaths — one from a long-term care facility and six from the prison.

That’s up from 115 positive cases and seven deaths reported on Tuesday.

The health district is also probing one potential case and one potential related death.

The numbers released may not be reflected in the numbers released later this afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health.

Laura Fauss, a spokesperson for the Columbiana County Health District, said she also wanted to address questions related to the director’s order that the sale of spirituous liquor be restricted in Columbiana County. She said their understanding is that the order does not apply to beer and wine sales.