Officials with the Columbiana County Health District and other agencies will be speaking

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County health officials will be providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in the county and its vaccination plans.

The Columbiana County Health District, Columbiana County EMA, Columbiana County Commissioner’s Office and other community partners are holding a press conference at 4 p.m. Thursday.

The press conference will be streamed live on our website at that time, so check back here for updates.