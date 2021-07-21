Columbiana County health officials warn of low vaccination rates, variant concerns

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials with the Columbiana County Health District made a plea Wednesday for residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new push is based on the Delta variant that is spreading across the country and has been in Ohio for several months, according to county health officials.

Citing statistics from the Centers for Disease Control, 99.5% of COVID-19 cases in the United States are among the unvaccinated.

Columbiana County health officials report that only 35% of county residents are fully vaccinated and “our community could again see an increase in illness from the virus.”

There is currently no shortage of the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines in Columbiana County. More information on how to get vaccinated can be found on the health district’s website or you can call 211.