Columbiana County Health District reports second positive case of COVID-19

Columbiana Co. District Health says that it is imperative that residents follow the social distancing standards set forth by Gov. DeWine

COLUMBIANA CO., (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District in coordination with the East Liverpool City Health Department and Salem City Health District are reporting their second positive test result for Covid-19 in a Columbiana County resident.

Community spread of Covid-19 has already been established throughout Ohio.

An increase in the number of cases is expected, according to the Columbiana Co. District Health release.

In the release, they say it is imperative that residents follow the social distancing standards set forth by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. This will help reduce the spread of disease and “flatten the curve.”

Covid-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness.

Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

If you are sick with respiratory symptoms, contact your primary care provider by phone.

The release also advised that if you do not have a primary care provider to contact your local health department and ask to speak with communicable disease staff.

For any questions related to Covid-19, call the Ohio Department of Health Call Center at 1-833-427-5634 or visit these sites: coronavirus.ohio.gov or cdc/gov/coronavirus.

This was all the information Columbiana Co. District Health released Friday night as of 9:30 p.m. due to limitations on their staff.