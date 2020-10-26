Columbiana County Health Dept. reports 5 events that contributed to coronavirus spread

The county has now seen a total of 2,187 positive COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health Department mentioned five recent events that contributed to the spread of COVID-19.

Faith-based community dinner and youth group event : The two indoor events were held at the same time at a local church. One of the people who went had COVID-19 symptoms. Social distancing and masks were not consistent during the events. As a result, ten people have tested positive for the virus and 150 are quarantining across other counties and states. Local school children, a sports team, village employees, volunteer fire department staff and a professional services building have all been affected because of this event.

: The two indoor events were held at the same time at a local church. One of the people who went had COVID-19 symptoms. Social distancing and masks were not consistent during the events. As a result, ten people have tested positive for the virus and 150 are quarantining across other counties and states. Local school children, a sports team, village employees, volunteer fire department staff and a professional services building have all been affected because of this event. Outdoor gathering : A person with COVID-19 symptoms went to a private bonfire where masks were being used but social distancing was not being practiced. One person is still waiting for COVID-19 test results to come back and six are quarantining.

: A person with COVID-19 symptoms went to a private bonfire where masks were being used but social distancing was not being practiced. One person is still waiting for COVID-19 test results to come back and six are quarantining. Indoor wedding : There were no masks or social distancing. One of the guests had COVID-19 symptoms. Three people have tested positive for the virus and 12 are quarantining out of the 50 people who went.

: There were no masks or social distancing. One of the guests had COVID-19 symptoms. Three people have tested positive for the virus and 12 are quarantining out of the 50 people who went. Indoor funeral : Several people attended from out of state. There were no masks or social distancing. As a result, four people have tested positive and 36 are quarantining.

: Several people attended from out of state. There were no masks or social distancing. As a result, four people have tested positive and 36 are quarantining. Sports team: A student with symptoms went to school and played in an athletic event. As a result, the student’s entire team and the opposing team — about 30 total players — as well as 25 students and staff members have been quarantined. One person is waiting for test results.

The Columbiana County Health Department is reporting an increase of 40 more people testing positive for COVID-19, all of whom are general community members.

That brings the total number of reported cases in Columbiana County to 2,187 — 959 prison inmates, 208 long-term care facility residents and 1,020 general community members.

