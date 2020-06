Last week, the board reversed its previous decision to cancel this year's fair completely

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Fair Board has set August 6-9 as the dates for its modified Junior Fair this year.

August 6 and 7 will be for showing the animals. August 8 will be the auction.

Admission is free and there will be some food vendors.

There will not be a 4-H Court this year.

Last week, the board reversed its previous decision to cancel this year’s fair completely.

There will also be a second Fair Food Fill-up this Saturday and Sunday.