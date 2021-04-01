37 counties no longer red in Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map, but cases continue to rise

A total of 64 counties are still considered high incidence under the CDC guidelines

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five counties are yellow (level 1) this week, and 32 are orange (level 2) in the latest coronavirus advisory map released by the Ohio Department of Health. There are 51 red (level 3) counties reported.

The yellow counties this week include:

Carroll

Clinton

Morgan

Holmes

Mercer

The orange counties include:

Ashtabula

Columbiana

Harrison

Monroe

Tuscarawas

Guernsey

Noble

Coshocton

Wayne

Knox

Morrow

Hocking

Vinton

Meigs

Jackson

Gallia

Lawrence

Scioto

Adams

Brown

Fayette

Preble

Darke

Shelby

Logan

Auglaize

Allen

Van Wert

Putnam

Paulding

Fulton

Williams

However, during his Thursday briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stated that 56 of Ohio’s 88 counties actually saw an increase in cases.

“At this point, there aren’t yet significant increases in healthcare utilization at the county level, so most counties are still staying red or orange on our advisory map,” said DeWine.

A total of 64 counties are still considered high incidence under the CDC guidelines.