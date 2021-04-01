37 counties no longer red in Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map, but cases continue to rise

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five counties are yellow (level 1) this week, and 32 are orange (level 2) in the latest coronavirus advisory map released by the Ohio Department of Health. There are 51 red (level 3) counties reported.
The yellow counties this week include:
- Carroll
- Clinton
- Morgan
- Holmes
- Mercer
The orange counties include:
- Ashtabula
- Columbiana
- Harrison
- Monroe
- Tuscarawas
- Guernsey
- Noble
- Coshocton
- Wayne
- Knox
- Morrow
- Hocking
- Vinton
- Meigs
- Jackson
- Gallia
- Lawrence
- Scioto
- Adams
- Brown
- Fayette
- Preble
- Darke
- Shelby
- Logan
- Auglaize
- Allen
- Van Wert
- Putnam
- Paulding
- Fulton
- Williams
However, during his Thursday briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stated that 56 of Ohio’s 88 counties actually saw an increase in cases.
“At this point, there aren’t yet significant increases in healthcare utilization at the county level, so most counties are still staying red or orange on our advisory map,” said DeWine.
A total of 64 counties are still considered high incidence under the CDC guidelines.