Columbiana Co. sees increases in positive COVID-19 cases compared to start of summer

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County’s positive COVID-19 cases are going up. At the tail end of July, they had about 4.4% of positive cases.

Compared to the week ending on August 24, there was 11% of positive cases.

These are cases coming from PCR test only. The Columbiana County Health Department says the Delta variant has a lot do with this.

“We’ve been telling people that the Delta variant is more contagious, and so that now, the Delta variant is spreading more within the community. Our vaccination rate is still relatively low, and so there’s a lot of people unprotected,” said Laura Fauss of Columbiana County Health Department.

As of now, there are no plans to implement a mask mandate for the county.

Since keeping track, the lowest positive rate was at the end of June at 1.1%.