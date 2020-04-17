Columbiana Co. records more COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths

Columbiana County has 16 newly-confirmed cases for a total of 151

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Health District reported Friday that there are a total of 151 cases in the county and 13 confirmed deaths.

This is an increase from Thursday’s reported cases with three new deaths. All three were men with underlying health conditions, their ages ranged from 62-85 years old.

The total reflects cases from Salem, East Liverpool, long-term care facilities and the federal prison.

There are 61 confirmed cases and six deaths at Elkton federal prison, according to the numbers released by the health department.

In long-term care facilities, there are nine confirmed cases of the virus and three deaths.

The county health district is still investigating one probably case and one death potentially related to COVID-19.

The numbers released may not be reflected in the numbers released later this afternoon by the Ohio Department of Health.