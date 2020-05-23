Columbiana buzzing again as businesses reopen

"Everybody seems to be happier because they're allowed to be out," a restaurant owner said

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Once again, Columbiana is starting to come alive as businesses begin reopening.

At the Rustic Birdcage in Columbiana, people were browsing the antiques Friday — the bottles, signs and vintage Youngstown steel pictures that cover most of the store’s square footage.

“We sell everything from industrial, collectibles, gas, man cave, primitive, railroad — it’s a nice variety,” owner Jane Bohrer said.

She moved the Rustic Birdcage from Poland to Columbiana in November. It was doing well, then the COVID-19 pandemic hit — and that hurt.

Bohrer just reopened last Saturday.

“It’s been great,” she said. “People are happy to get out and the store’s been full.”

Two-and-a-half miles away at Homestead Kitchen and Cocktails, they’re using portable partitions to separate customers sitting at the bar. Every table has its own hand sanitizer. Tents cover the outdoor dining space.

Through Saturday, there were no reservations left.

“Considering the fact that we have to space our tables out by six or more feet, we are a little bit more limited on space, if you will,” Shelah Mrosko said.

At Shellabella’s On Main restaurant in downtown Columbiana, owner Michelle Johnson displayed her new logo masks, which just came in Friday afternoon.

A couple of tables had diners when we were there, but most of the people were around the bar.

“I’m glad to see people back in here,” Johnson said. “Everybody seems to be happier because they’re allowed to be out.”

She said the rules they have to follow are kind of confusing.

“We’re learning, each day, something new and going with it.”