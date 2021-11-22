Clinic first in area to offer new COVID antibody test

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a test available to show whether the antibodies in our system are strong enough to fight the virus.

The On-Demand immediate care clinic in Austintown is the first in the Valley to offer this new test.

The test shows the presence of specific COVID-19 antibodies and whether or not the patient might require a booster shot of the vaccine.

Blood is drawn from the patient and an analysis comes back within 48 hours.

“From that, we can predict what a person’s actual antibody count is and allows us to make a better determination on a specific group of patients to tell whether they have immunity toward the COVID-19 itself,” said Kristina Longley, with On-Demand.

We’re told the tests are offered with no direct patient cost.

Walk-in appointments are available Monday through Thursday.

The clinic is located at 5760 Patriot Blvd. B and is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.