Cleveland VA Medical Center looking for COVID-19 vaccine study participants

CLEVELAND (WKBN) – A VA center in Cleveland will be enrolling participants for a COVID-19 vaccine research study.

The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center will participate in a global study sponsored by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE. The study is aiming to find a vaccine for COVID-19.

The study is in the second of three phases. An equal number of participants will get the vaccine and placebo. The goal is to collect data on safety and immune response of the vaccine, and how well it prevents the coronavirus.

The following people are qualified to participate in the study:

People who are not pregnant

People who are in good health

Those 18 to 65 years old

Those at risk for catching the coronavirus

Veterans, whether enrolled in VA care or not, will be given priority in study participation.

The VA in Cleveland is just one of over 120 sites around the world participating, collectively enrolling up to 30,000 participants.

“The Cleveland VA Medical Center was chosen as the only VA to participate in this study because of proven success incorporating veterans into vaccine trials supported by a strong clinical research program,” Dr. Curtis Donskey said. “We feel it’s important to ensure our veteran population is represented in this critical effort. VA provides care for many veterans with chronic conditions that put them at a higher risk for severe outcomes due to COVID-19.”

If you are interested in participating in the study, call 216-791-3800 ext. 65273.

