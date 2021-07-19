Cleveland schools mandating masks for all students, staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metropolitan School District Superintendent/CEO Eric Gordon announced today that masks will be required indoors for students, staff and guests whether they are vaccinated or unvaccinated for the first five weeks of the 2021-2022 school year.

In a YouTube video, Gordon also says classes will be in-person five days a week, with virtual courses still available for families who want that enrollment option instead.

He says the decision to require masks is based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance for schools, which recommends that all unvaccinated students and adults wear masks, while also considering Gov. Mike DeWine’s signing of House Bill 244, requiring the equal treatment of anyone who’s vaccinated or unvaccinated.

CMSD will also keep the 3 foot social distancing recommendations and use the touchless thermometers, Gordon says.

Most students are no longer required to wear uniforms. Gordon says more information about that will be released soon.