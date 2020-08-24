Cleveland company looking for participants for its coronavirus vaccine trial

Rapid Medical Research wants to get rid of the stigma that these trials are a "guinea pig testing phase"

CLEVELAND (WKBN) – A Cleveland-based company is starting its trials on a coronavirus vaccine this week.

Rapid Medical Research looking for participants who are in good health.

The company is also looking for essential workers, such as those who work in law enforcement, doctors or factory workers.

The process will work just like a normal doctor’s visit. The participant’s medical history will be checked and the participant will talk with those handling the study to make sure they’re a good fit.

Rapid Medical Research wants to get rid of the stigma that these trials are a “guinea pig testing phase.”

“You are a human being that is making their own informed decision and guinea pigs don’t get that option,” said Jade Svoboda, recruitment manager. “You will get a document that entails everything during the trials, side effects of the trial.”

From previous studies so far, the side effects haven’t been major.

Rapid Medical Research is hoping to produce a vaccine at a fast, but safe, pace.

To learn more about the study and how you can help, reach out to Rapid Medical Research online.

