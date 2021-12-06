Cleveland Clinic updates visitation policy

(WJW) – Cleveland Clinic announced Monday it is updating its visitation policy for all Ohio locations.
Changes include:
- One visitor (age 18+) per day will be allowed for patients in the Emergency Department.
- One visitor (age 18+) per day will be allowed for all inpatients. The visitor may be different each day.
- Visitors to inpatients can only enter the building once each day. Visitors cannot leave the building and then return for a separate visit later that same day. A different visitor can only replace them the following day.
- Visitors who have tested positive for COVID-19 are permitted to visit a patient if it has been at least 10 days since testing positive.
- If a visitor has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19:
- If they are not fully vaccinated, they can visit a patient 14 days after exposure.
- If they are vaccinated and asymptomatic, they can visit a patient with proof of vaccination.
The new guidelines go into effect Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Visitation hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
All visitors must be at least 18 years old, wear a mask at all times, pass a COVID-19 health screening and sanitize their hands.
More information here.