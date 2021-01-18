Cleveland Clinic doctor talks about COVID-19 mutations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New strains of COVID-19 are making headlines and impacting countries around the world. The virus has mutated or changed, but what exactly does that mean and should we be concerned?

Viruses mutate randomly all the time. Doctor Daniel Rhoads, a microbiologist with the Cleveland Clinic, says in the case of COVID-19, the virus mutated so the new strain can now latch onto our cells better.

Once someone is infected, the virus behaves as it has all along. The good news is testing can identify these new strains.

“These new variants can still be detected with our current methods of detection, so that’s one thing that should be reassuring is that we can still detect these variants, just like we’ve been able to detect the original strains,’ Rhoads said.

At this point, scientists say they have no data to show if the mutations have any impact on the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine.