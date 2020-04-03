Cleveland Clinic busts common COVID-19 myths

One myth is that blow dryers can kill the virus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – There are many myths about COVID-19 out there that are being shared on social media and in discussions.

COVID-19 information can be overwhelming. The Cleveland Clinic is working to dispel misinformation about the virus.

Dr. Frank Esper, an infectious disease expert at Cleveland Clinic Children’s, said it’s a myth that hand dryers can kill the novel coronavirus.

“People are thinking hot air kills this virus and using blow dryers, or somehow increasing the room temperature, will help prevent the spread. That will not happen,” he said. “That type of heat is not necessarily going to cause a change in the infectiousness of this particular virus.”

Another myth is that hot and humid climates are protected against the virus, but evidence to date shows COVID-19 can be transmitted in all areas.

Some think mosquiots spread the virus, but according Esper, that’s not the case.

“Mosquitoes can transmit disease, only by sucking your blood and transferring that blood into someone else,” said Dr. Esper. “So, things like West Nile Virus that’s how it works; things like malaria, that’s how it works. But this virus doesn’t stay in your blood very long.”

Another myth is that ibuprofen can make COVID-19 infection worse.

“We have not seen this in any other study,” Dr. Esper said. “We have not seen this in any of our experience here in the United States.”

If you’ve heard only older people are at risk, guess again.

“Younger adults can get infected and can get severe infection, although not nearly as often as older adults,” said Dr. Esper. “It is something that we are really recognizing that young adults — 20s, 30s and 40s — should still be very vigilant to make sure that they don’t get this virus.”

Dr. Esper said the best way to prevent COVID-19 infection is by frequently washing your hands, using hand sanitizer and distancing yourself from others.