Staff members will meet to plan for other ways to have classes in case the schools have to close for a longer period of time

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Schools will be closed Friday, March 13. Teachers and staff will report to work, but there will be no classes for students.

It will be a waiver day so staff members can meet to talk about other ways to have class if the schools have to close for a longer period of time.

Classes will resume Monday, March 16.

The district is asking families to plan arrangements in case the schools have to make bigger adjustments.