Class of 2020 valedictorians staying positive even though speeches will be heard online

Campbell Memorial and Crestview seniors are taking this moment in time and using it to better themselves

(WKBN) – As schools start filming their virtual graduations, many valedictorians won’t get the chance to speak in front of their classmates.

As the Class of 2020 finishes up the school year, their last stop is commencement. But since schools are forced to go virtual, speeches from valedictorians will be heard online.

“I was disappointed but in the end, it is what it is. But as long as we get to have our graduation, I’m happy with it,” said Joey Michaels, Campbell Memorial High School.

Starting on Thursday, Campbell Memorial will film its valedictorians giving their speeches, talking just into a camera.

“It might be a little bit awkward but it allows room for error. If I mess up in my speech, we can always re-record it,” said Taylor King, Campbell Memorial.

Crestview High School recorded its valedictorians on Tuesday.

“It was a little easier, just the face, I didn’t have to say it in front of that many people but at the same time, it was kind of upsetting because I didn’t see anyone’s reaction to it,” said Tanner Hoffer, Crestview.

But it’s not like no one was watching them, family members were also in attendance.

“Definitely looked on the positive side and was grateful that I got to experience it with my family and I even got to be there at all,” said Kayla Best, Crestview.

“I’m really happy that at least if no one else gets to hear it, that my parents get to hear it,” King said.

These seniors are taking this moment in time and using it to better themselves.

“I think the whole Class of 2020 is going to be able to roll with the punches a little easier. The old saying, ‘When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.’ This is definitely what’s going on right now,” Hoffer said.

Some still maintained a sense of humor in their speeches.

“My favorite line would have to be right at the end. I’m going to say that ‘the Class of 2020 is going to be the senior skip day champions,'” Michaels said.