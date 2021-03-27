City of Niles holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Niles, in conjunction with the Trumbull County Combined Health District, will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to Niles residents.

The vaccine clinic is open to ages 18 and older on Tuesday, April 6 at the Niles Wellness Center.

Vaccinations are limited, and pre-registration to an assigned timeslot is required by contacting the Mayor’s Office at 330-544-9000, ext. 1101.

This is the first of a two-dose series vaccine. Therefore, you must be prepared to return to the same location, at the same time on Tuesday, May 4.

Please print and complete the vaccination registration form that can be found on the City of Niles website, or pick one up at Niles City Hall, prior to your appointment.

Vaccines will be administered by licensed medical professionals through the Trumbull County Combined Health District.

Proof of residency is required.