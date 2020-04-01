Cities in the Valley granted financial aid from federal grants

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKBN) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the state of Ohio was granted over $137 million in funds as the first allocations of the Coronaviurs stimulus bill.

“This funding is a good first step for Ohioans already hurting from the affordable housing crisis,” said Brown. “But we need to do more and move quicker to get resources to the people who need help while we fight the coronavirus pandemic.”

A recent study shows that most Ohio communities lack resources to protect the homeless population from the coronavirus outbreak. The funds allocated to Community Development Grants, Emergency Shelter Grants and Housing Assistance for Persons with AIDS will help those in need in The Valley.

Youngstown has been granted over $3 million and Warren received $702,138.