Cincinnati zoo training great apes to receive COVID vaccine

CINCINNATI (AP) – The Cincinnati zoo is preparing for some of its animals, including great apes and big cats, to receive doses of the coronavirus vaccine later this summer.

David Orban is the zoo’s director of animal sciences. He said Thursday the zoo has begun training animals such as gorillas to accept a vaccine voluntarily.

Treatments such as the flu vaccine are common practice and some animals have already learned to accept those.

The zoo plans to use a vaccine provided by New Jersey-based Zoetis.

Zoos in Oakland and San Diego have begun vaccinating animals while zoos in Denver and in Wisconsin plan to begin the process soon.