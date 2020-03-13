Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints suspends gatherings worldwide due to coronavirus pandemic

The spires of the historic Salt Lake Temple are shown here during the 186th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 2, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has temporarily suspended church gatherings worldwide.

In a statement released to its members, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said they have been monitoring the changing conditions related to the COVID-19 throughout the world.

We have considered the counsel of local Church leaders, government officials and medical professionals, and have sought the Lord’s guidance in these matters. We now provide the following updated directions.

Beginning immediately, all public gatherings of church members are being temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice, including stake conferences, leadership conferences and other large gatherings, and all public worship services, including sacrament meetings branch, ward and stake activities.

They are asking for any essential leadership meetings to be done via technology.

Specific questions may be referred to local priesthood leaders where further direction related to other matters will be provided.