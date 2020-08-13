Chinese officials say chicken wings from Brazil tested positive for coronavirus

The testing comes from the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

(WKBN) – According to several national media outlets, some chicken wings from Brazil have tested positive for the coronavirus.

CNN is reporting the testing comes from the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

People who may have come in contact with the contaminated food were immediately tested. All tests were negative, according to CNN.

Bloomberg reported that the positive samples were taken from the surface of the meat.

Reuters reported in July that China stopped importing shrimp from Ecuador after detecting coronavirus in some shipments.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is currently no evidence that handling food or consuming food is associated with COVID-19.

COVID-19 is primarily spread person to person through respiratory droplets when someone coughs, sneezes, or talks.

It is possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object, including food and food packaging that has the virus on it, however, that is not the main way the virus is spread, according to the CDC.