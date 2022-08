WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- As you’re getting the kids ready for back to school, you might want to get them their COVID and childhood vaccines.

You can do that Monday in Warren. There’s a free clinic at the Warren city health department.

It’s from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. this morning and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. this afternoon.

No appointment is needed, you can just walk in!

If you can’t make it today, they will do this it again on August 22nd.