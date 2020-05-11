Chick-fil-A adopts entire Struthers senior class

The restaurant is providing each senior with a gift card for one free meal

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers High School seniors will graduate at the end of the month and their graduation will net them more than just a piece of paper to hang on the wall.

Chick-fil-A has adopted the entire senior class. The restaurant is providing each senior with a gift card for one free meal.

“Struthers has been a good partner with us for a few decades,” said Shelly Laberto, general manager. “We’re happy to do this for them.”

Struthers has 135 seniors who are set to put on the gap and gown.

“Greatly appreciate everything that our seniors are missing this year, so just a little token to let them know we appreciate them and we miss them as well,” said Superintendent Pete Pirone.

The Chick-fil-A meal card will be added in a graduation packet each graduating senior will receive.