CHICAGO, Ill. (WKBN) – An Illinois pharmacist was found guilty of stealing and selling COVID-19 vaccination cards.

Tangtang Zhao, 36, of Chicago, stole CDC-issued COVID-19 vaccination cards from the pharmacy where he worked and sold them online to buyers across the country.

Zhao had access to the cards because he was administering the vaccinations through the pharmacy where he worked

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the crimes happened during a three-week period between March and April 2021, and Zhao sold 630 cards to approximately 200 buyers, who paid more than $5,600.

Zhao was convicted of 12 counts of theft of government property. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 28, 2023.

Online COVID-19 vaccination cards were circulated during the pandemic as more businesses, schools, venues and other entities required proof of vaccination. The FBI warned about penalties for their use and the increased number of cards that were being circulated online.