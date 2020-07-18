Chef at downtown Youngstown bar thinks Mayor Brown’s mask mandate was a good move

Mayor Tito Brown said he will sign an executive order Monday, requiring masks be worn in public spaces in the city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After learning masks will soon be required in the City of Youngstown, we wanted to hear what people thought about the mayor’s decision.

“I think it’s safe for everyone to wear a mask with COVID-19 out here,” Phillip McLaurin said. “You don’t need to be taking no chances. Wear it wherever you go. You have to be protecting yourself. If you want to be around here, wear your mask.”

Alvin Baker, head chef at V2 Wine Bar, described Mayor Brown’s move as a good one.

“In order for us to slow down this deadly disease we have out here, we have to cut down on the cases, so I think having a mandatory mask is going to help down the road,” Baker said. “It can be irritating having the mask on but on the other hand, we want to make sure we’re safe and keeping everybody else safe.”

For some, refusing to wear a mask isn’t out of ignorance but because they say they have difficulty breathing with one on.

“Me, personally, I have a little bit of asthma and every time I put on the mask, I feel like I’m hyperventilating,” Caleb Chalfant said. “But I do believe in keeping each other safe, and I wish everyone gets well and we start doing better as a country.”

Until then, police will work to warn and remind people of the new requirement.