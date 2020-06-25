Changes you can expect if you visit Cedar Point this year

Among the adjustments, you'll need a reservation and a mask

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKBN) – Cedar Point released new information Thursday on its planned reopening for July 9.

The park will have reduced hours, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 8 p.m. In past years, the park was open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

You’ll need a reservation to visit this year.

Fast Lane passes, which allow guests to bypass long lines, will not be sold this season.

Cedar Point Shores Water Park will not be open this season.

Wearing a mask will be required in the park and smoking is not allowed.

For more information, visit Cedar Point’s website.