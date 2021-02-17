Champion pharmacy and others wait on delayed vaccine shipments

Wednesday was supposed to be the first day that Champion Discount Pharmacy distributed COVID-19 vaccines

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Did your Covid-19 vaccine appointment get canceled? You may not be the only one. Many vaccine distribution sites across Ohio are experiencing a delay in shipments, including here in the Valley.

Wednesday was supposed to be the first day that Champion Discount Pharmacy distributed COVID-19 vaccines.

“We’re hopeful that we can get them later tonight or early tomorrow so we can continue with our appointments tomorrow,” said Lindsay Coulter, pharmacy manager.

But appointments were canceled because of a delay in vaccine shipments.

“We were told to expect a one to a two-day delay. So, today would not be a huge setback for us,” Coulter said.

This week’s winter weather is to blame for the delays. Ohio Governor Mike Dewine on Tuesday said that the stall in shipments was happening statewide.

“Our doctors, pharmacies, our hospitals, our health departments, they will get it in your arm if you had an appointment. That appointment may have to be rescheduled,” DeWine said.

Coulter wrote a letter to the Governor requesting that their location become a site.

“If they are also not here tomorrow to start vaccinating what was planned for about half of our vaccines today and tomorrow, that would be a setback,” Coulter said.

Coulter says she’s anxious to begin the vaccination process.

“I’ve just heard a lot of struggle from my patients and elderly people in the community that they were having trouble getting appointments, being frustrated with only having online access to appointments,” she said.

They are offering the vaccine to eligible recipients in Phase 1B. The first shipment will come with 100 doses.

“We are a pretty accessible place in this community to get the vaccine. I’m hoping to reach people who are otherwise not able to get vaccinated,” Coulter said.

Champion Discount Pharmacy is taking appointments and have created a waitlist.