Champion High School going remote following 2 COVID cases, superintendent calls out parents

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion Local Schools is moving to remote learning after two students tested positive for the coronavirus at the high school.

According to a message from the superintendent, high school students will move to remote learning immediately through at least November 23.

All extracurricular activities at the high school are canceled while students are in the remote learning model.

This closure is the direct result of outside social gatherings, and the new COVID-19 cases did not originate from inside the school. Over the weekend, an event was held for students that was sponsored by parents. Attendees did not follow COVID safety guidelines and were not wearing facial coverings at all times when not eating, and they did not maintain social distancing. We have yet to receive seating arrangements and names of all students who attended from the coordinators. If your child attended, you should quarantine and isolate from others until Saturday, November 21. Superintendent’s All-Call message

The elementary and middle schools remain open on a hybrid schedule, and extracurricular activities will continue.

