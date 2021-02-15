CDC gives guidance on Motrin and Tylenol with COVID-19 vaccine

Sometimes, people will take pain medication in anticipation of discomfort before an injection

(WKBN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning people to hold off on taking Tylenol or Motrin (NSAIDs) before getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Sometimes, people will take pain medication in anticipation of discomfort before an injection, but that is not recommended for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC.

Researchers say they don’t have the information right now on the impact of those medications on the COVID-19 vaccine-induced antibody response.

Also, antihistamines are not recommended prior to getting the vaccine. Doctors say antihistamines do not prevent a reaction and could mask a problem.

NSAIDs may be taken after the vaccine is administered, according to the CDC.

Also, the COVID-19 vaccine should not be taken at the same time as any other vaccine. Health officials say you should wait at least 14 days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to get any other immunizations.

COVID-19 and other vaccines may be administered within a shorter period of time in situations where the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.