CDC changes COVID map for Mahoning and Columbiana counties following reporting errors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Health Commissioner Ryan Tekac cleared the air on some confusion with COVID-19 data.

Tekac said the elevation of Mahoning County to orange status on the CDC website was because of a reporting error.

There were 134 cases reported on July 18, but these cases actually dated back to March, April, May, June and July.

The changes have been made to the CDC website and Mahoning County moved down to the moderate level for transmission.

“Here is what most likely happened. We are still trying to get word from the Ohio Department of Health, but I am 99% sure this is the reason why we were elevated. It is due to a reporting error or a system error that happened over a week ago between a laboratory that reports to ODH positive number of cases,” Tekac said.

Columbiana County’s numbers were skewed, too. According to Laura Fauss with the Columbiana County Health District, the county being in a high transmission category is related to their one-day data dump on July 19. She said Mercy Health had a backlog of cases that were sent to the state and it affected Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties.