(WKBN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is adding another 15 places to the COVID-19 “high risk” travel list.

Among them include Costa Rica, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

The other locations on the CDC’s advisory include the following:

Colombia

Fiji

Guadeloupe

Kuwait

Mongolia

Niger

Peru

Romania

Saint Barthélemy

Saint Martin

Tunisia

United Arab Emirates

Travel is being discouraged unless Americans are fully vaccinated.

Those locations have seen more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

Ohio is currently at 2,154 cases per 100,000 residents, while Pennsylvania is at 1,268 cases per 100,000 residents.