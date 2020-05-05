Cases down, hospitalizations up for coronavirus in Ohio

Last week, new hospitalizations in the state spiked to the highest number in a month

(WKBN) – The number of new COVID-19 cases is going down in Ohio, but hospitalizations are going up.

The week ending with Monday, April 13 saw 2,500 new cases in Ohio, which more than doubled the following week to almost 6,000.

Since then, cases have gradually fallen in the state. Last week, the number of new cases was just under 2,200.

There were 550 new hospitalizations for the week ending with April 13.

At that time, the trend was down but last week, new hospitalizations spiked to the highest number in a month — 637.