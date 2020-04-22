Cars line up for drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Firestone Park

QUICKmed staff said once they see you, the whole process takes about five minutes

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – QUICKmed Urgent Care hosted another drive-thru clinic on Wednesday. This time, people wanting to be checked lined up in their cars at Firestone Park.

The event, which wrapped up around 4 p.m., was the first of two clinics to be held there.

People who were waiting in line pre-registered before Wednesday’s clinic. QUICKmed staff said once they see you, the whole process takes about five minutes–including the swab.

The turnaround time for results is also pretty quick.

“I usually tell people three to five days. If you get it back quicker, that’s wonderful. However, everything is sent to the lab and you can imagine the high volumes right now,” said Toshi Hudson with QUICKmed Urgent Care.

Another clinic will be available Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Firestone Park.

In order to be tested, you must be pre-registered through QUICKmed. That process can be done online.