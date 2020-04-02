Car detailing business transitions into sanitizing to adapt with COVID-19

Since 2009, The Mad Unit has been detailing cars, but for the last three to four weeks, they've become a brand new business

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – With the spread of the coronavirus, a lot of businesses have shifted focus.

“It was going to be tough to continue doing what we’re doing, so that’s when we, as a company, decided to try and transition this way and get more into the sterilized side of the business for now,” said owner Michael Saad.

Now, they have to change what they work on and what they wear, from all sorts of personal protective equipment such as goggles, gloves, masks and full body suits.

And most of what they’ve bought came from the area.

“In general, I think that people will do what they can to help you out and we’ve been fortunate to have several companies that have helped us,” said Saad.

The Mad Unit is going in with CDC and EPA approved chemicals.

Saad says they’ve already done a few jobs.

For more protection, they go into every job as if it’s contaminated.

“You get looks when you have two or three guys putting full hazmat with respirator masks and going into these businesses,” Saad said.

And switching what they do was just as much of a need for them as well.

“Here, over in PA with Governor’s order, we’re not considered, just with our regular detailing, as essential business,” Saad said.

He says he’s gotten a lot of help from local companies in order to help them start the sterilizing business.

“We want to do our part in helping to slow the spread of the virus,” Saad said.

Even after, when the coronavirus does come to an end, The Mad unit is still looking to continue in the sanitizing business along with their auto detailing business.

They are open seven days a week and willing to travel 50 miles from New Castle to sanitize a business.