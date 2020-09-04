Canfield state rep. backs bill to loosen 10 p.m. restriction on alcohol sales

Calling the restriction "burdensome," State Rep. Al Cutrona, R-Canfield, said the proposed legislation would eliminate the emergency rule from the Ohio Liquor Control Commission

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A state representative from Canfield filed legislation this week that would remove the 10 p.m. alcohol restriction on bars and restaurants.

Calling the restriction “burdensome,” State Rep. Al Cutrona, R-59th District, said the proposed legislation would eliminate the emergency rule from the Ohio Liquor Control Commission that has banned restaurants and bars from selling alcohol after 10 p.m. due to COVID-19.

“Flattening the curve and keeping Ohioans safe during this pandemic is obviously very important,” Cutrona said. “However, we have also seen the economic devastation that the coronavirus has caused and it’s time we look into restoring normal operating hours so that our businesses can thrive once again. Not only will this help our local bars and restaurants, but this action will result in increasing crucial revenue into our communities in order for our economy to recover and to bring our jobs back to Mahoning Valley.”

The bill would revert the hours of operation for liquor permit holders to those prior to the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

The bill would also prevent the commission from imposing operating restrictions for the life of the emergency moving forward.

The bill was filed with several co-sponsors and is awaiting formal introduction.